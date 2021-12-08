Pfizer Says Its Booster Provides Protection Against Omicron Variant

NBC News reports officials with Pfizer-BioNTech say a booster dose of the companies' coronavirus vaccine supplies ample protection against the new Omicron variant.

Research shows their booster shot offers a similar degree of protection as two regular doses of their vaccine does against the original COVID-19 strain.

Three doses against Omicron are almost equivalent to the two doses effectiveness we had against the... original variant.

, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News.

Lab tests suggest two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine experience a 25-fold drop in efficacy when matched against the Omicron strain.

An independent study showed the Pfizer vaccine's regular dose experienced a forty-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies.

Officials say these results are preliminary.

More data will be necessary.

Initially found in South Africa, the heavily-mutated Omicron variant is quickly spreading around the globe.

Pfizer says it has begun work on an Omicron-specific vaccine.

According to officials it could be ready in around 100 days.

If we need a new vaccine, those tests are telling me we will be able to have a very good one if we need one.

The current booster will maintain protection, but if we need one, we will make one and we will have it by March.

, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News