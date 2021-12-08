Pfizer Says Its Booster Provides , Protection Against Omicron Variant.
NBC News reports officials with Pfizer-BioNTech say a booster dose of the companies' coronavirus vaccine supplies ample protection against the new Omicron variant.
Research shows their booster shot offers a similar degree of protection as two regular doses of their vaccine does against the original COVID-19 strain.
Three doses against Omicron are almost equivalent to the two doses effectiveness we had against the... original variant.
, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News.
Lab tests suggest two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine experience a 25-fold drop in efficacy when matched against the Omicron strain.
An independent study showed the Pfizer vaccine's regular dose experienced a forty-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies.
Officials say these results are preliminary.
More data will be necessary.
Initially found in South Africa, the heavily-mutated Omicron variant is quickly spreading around the globe.
Pfizer says it has begun work on an Omicron-specific vaccine.
According to officials it could be ready in around 100 days.
If we need a new vaccine, those tests are telling me we will be able to have a very good one if we need one.
, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News.
The current booster will maintain protection, but if we need one, we will make one and we will have it by March.
, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via NBC News .
