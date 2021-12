Booster provides up to 75% protection against Omicron

New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on the Omicron variant has shown the booster vaccine provides 70-75% effectiveness in protecting patients from symptomatic Covid.

However, UKHSA Chief Medical Advisor Susan Hopkins warns there is a "much reduced vaccine effectiveness" against symptomatic mild infection after only two vaccines.

Report by Lewisl.

