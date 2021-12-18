Covid-19 update: India reports 7,145 cases and 289 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported a drop in coronavirus disease cases after 7,145 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update.
#Covid19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid19casesIndia
India reported a drop in coronavirus disease cases after 7,145 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update.
#Covid19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid19casesIndia
A day after India’s national capital Delhi reported its highest Covid-19 cases in last 4 months, the capital reported 10 new..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 7,974 fresh Covid cases and 343 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..