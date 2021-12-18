Covid-19 update: India reports 7,145 cases and 289 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News
India reported a drop in coronavirus disease cases after 7,145 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update.

