Covid-19 update: India logs 27,553 new cases and 284 deaths | Omicron tally at 1,525 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 27,553 fresh Covid cases and 284 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged 1,525 cases of the Omicron variant.

