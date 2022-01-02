Covid-19 update: India logs 27,553 new cases and 284 deaths | Omicron tally at 1,525 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 27,553 fresh Covid cases and 284 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
India has logged 1,525 cases of the Omicron variant.
Today, Delhi recorded a massive 50% jump in coronavirus cases, at 2,716; At least 4 people have died and several others are feared..
India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Omicron case tally rose to 961 as of..