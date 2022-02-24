Biden Announces New Sanctions on Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Biden Announces, New Sanctions on Russia, Amid Invasion of Ukraine.

Following a Russian invasion of Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden vowed that Moscow's aggression would be met with costly repercussions.

.

Following a Russian invasion of Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden vowed that Moscow's aggression would be met with costly repercussions.

.

'The Guardian' reports that the U.S. and its allies have already announced new sanctions against Russia.

.

When the history of this era is written, Putin’s choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

When the history of this era is written, Putin’s choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

Biden also warned that Russia is likely looking beyond Ukraine.

He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine.

He wants to, in fact, re-establish the former Soviet Union.

That’s what this is about.

And I think that his ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine.

He wants to, in fact, re-establish the former Soviet Union.

That’s what this is about.

And I think that his ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

The president also emphasized the importance of standing up to Russian aggression.

.

This aggression cannot go unanswered.

If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse.

America stands up to bullies.

We stand up for freedom.

This is who we are, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

This aggression cannot go unanswered.

If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse.

America stands up to bullies.

We stand up for freedom.

This is who we are, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'The Guardian'.

While more troops will be deployed to Germany in response to the invasion, Biden stressed that U.S. troops would not be sent to Ukraine.

.

While more troops will be deployed to Germany in response to the invasion, Biden stressed that U.S. troops would not be sent to Ukraine.

.

Biden reiterated that the U.S. will uphold article 5 and fight to defend NATO territory amid escalating Russian aggression.

.

Biden reiterated that the U.S. will uphold article 5 and fight to defend NATO territory amid escalating Russian aggression.