Facebook and TikTok Block Russian State Media in Europe

Facebook and TikTok , Block Russian State Media in Europe.

Facebook and TikTok , Block Russian State Media in Europe.

NPR reports that following the EU's ban on Russian state media amid the crisis in Ukraine, .

NPR reports that following the EU's ban on Russian state media amid the crisis in Ukraine, .

Tech companies Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft are now blocking news outlets RT and Sputnik.

Tech companies Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft are now blocking news outlets RT and Sputnik.

Tech companies Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft are now blocking news outlets RT and Sputnik.

We have received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media.

, Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Meta, via NPR.

Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time, Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Meta, via NPR.

A TikTok spokesperson told NPR it would be taking similar actions.

On Feb.

28, Microsoft said it would rid its app store of RT's news apps, delete RT and Sputnik content from MSN.com and Microsoft Start, and move the sites back in Bing search results.

NPR reports Ukraine has also requested Facebook and Google block Russian state media.

NPR reports Ukraine has also requested Facebook and Google block Russian state media.

Twitter announced it will put warning labels on tweets linked to Russian state media as it did with misinformation related to COVID-19 and the 2020 election