Biden Says 'Major War Crimes' Occurring in Ukraine, Announces New Sanctions on Russia

CNN reports new sanctions were imposed on Russian banking institutions and individuals on April 6.

Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

White House officials say sanctions are against those with Kremlin ties, such as Vladimir Putin's two daughters.

We will keep raising the economic cost and ratchet up the pain for Putin and further increase Russia's economic isolation.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

Horrifying scenes continue to unfold in Ukraine, such as the Russian military's massacre in the city of Bucha.

Which Biden said showed "a sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all the world to see, unapologetically.".

Thus far, economic sanctions have not held Putin's military advances at bay.

Biden spoke of the bravery of the Ukrainians as the Russians failed to capture the country's capital, Kyiv.

Thanks to the bravery, the grit and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people, Russia has already failed in its initial war aims. , President Joe Biden, via CNN.

Russia wanted to take Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, and topple its democracy and elected government.

Today, Kyiv still stands and that government presides.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

