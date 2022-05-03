Governors React to Reports That Supreme Court Has Voted To Overturn Roe v. Wade

On May 2, Politico published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion... .

... showing that a majority of the lawmakers voted to overturn the landmark ruling that was established almost 50 years ago.

.

Politico reports that if the ruling is reversed, abortion would not be federally illegal, but it would let individual states decide how to handle the controversial issue.

.

Governors from several states issued statements upon hearing reports of the leaked draft opinion.

I have advocated for the reversal of Roe v.

Wade all my political career.

The leak from someone within the court is reprehensible and should lead to an investigation but I do hope the court returns authority to the states, Arkansas Gov.

Asa Hutchinson, via NPR.

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced.

The world is about to hear their fury.

California will not sit back.

We are going to fight like hell, California Gov.

Gavin Newsom, via NPR.

Hell no!

In Illinois, we trust women.

We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated, Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker, via NPR.

If this report is true and Roe v.

Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota, South Dakota Gov.

Kristi Noem, via NPR.

All Americans should have access to abortion –– full stop.

Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon.

We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides, Oregon Gov.

Kate Brown, via NPR.

NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME.

Washington is and will remain pro-choice.

And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it, Washington Gov.

Jay Inslee, via NPR