Sajid Javid remains tight-lipped after resigning

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid ignores reporters' questions as he leaves his home.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid ignores reporters' questions as he leaves his home.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Steve Barclay was appointed as Health Secretary following the shock resignation of Sajid Javid.
Cabinet big-hitters Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday night and several other MPs have stepped down from lower..