Biden To Sign Executive Order , Protecting Access to Abortion.

NBC News reports President Biden will sign the executive order on July 8.

The order, a response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade, .

Is intended to protect access to reproductive health care services such as abortion and contraception.

It instructs the Department of Health and Human Services to increase access to abortion pills and safeguard access to emergency health care and family planning services.

Steps will also be taken to protect patient privacy, such as, "addressing the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data, combatting digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services, and protecting people seeking reproductive health care from inaccurate information, fraudulent schemes or deceptive practices.".

An interagency task force will also be created and will include Attorney General Merrick Garland, who will , "provide technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care." .

Biden's executive order comes as several states have begun restricting abortion services