US abortion rights: Biden slams 'out-of-control Supreme Court' as he signs order on access

The US President has been under pressure from his own Democratic party to take action after the landmark decision to overturn a 1973 case on women's rights.
The US President has been under pressure from his own Democratic party to take action after the landmark decision to overturn a 1973 case on women's rights.
Watch VideoPresident Biden is making moves to restore legal abortion, an access revoked by the Supreme Court.
"The..
After the Supreme Court’s ruling, some of the president’s supporters have wanted him to push harder to protect abortion access...