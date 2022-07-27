President Biden Tests Negative for COVID

CNN reports that President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID and is expected to be released from isolation on July 27.

The president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said that Biden took two antigen tests that were both negative.

According to Dr. O'Connor, Biden will continue to wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days to prevent the spread of COVID.

The president will also be tested with increased frequency to detect any possible resurgence of the virus.

CNN reports that Dr. O'Connor said Biden does face the possibility of "COVID rebound.".

The president was treated with the antiviral Paxlovid.

The White House said that Biden is set to speak about COVID from the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m.

The president will give remarks after his negative test about a case that was mild, thanks to the tools this administration has worked hard to make available to the American people.

, White House official, via CNN.

He will discuss the progress we have made against COVID and encourage eligible Americans to get vaccinated and boosted, White House official, via CNN.

CBS reports that Biden is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 28