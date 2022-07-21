Biden Tests Positive for COVID

NBC News reports President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID on July 21.

According to a White House statement, the president is experiencing "mild symptoms.".

White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha described Biden's symptoms as a runny nose and a dry cough.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time, White House Statement, via NBC News.

He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, , White House Statement, via NBC News.

... and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence, White House Statement, via NBC News.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Speaking at a public event, First Lady Jill Biden stated that her husband was "doing fine.".

My husband tested positive for COVID, I talked to him just a few minutes ago, he's doing fine, First Lady Jill Biden, via NBC News.

He's feeling good.

I tested negative this morning.

I am going to keep my schedule, First Lady Jill Biden, via NBC News.

Biden's physician reiterated his patient's vaccination status and projected a favorable outcome.

The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Physician to President Biden, via NBC News.

According to her office, Vice President Kamala Harris will maintain her schedule for July 21.

Biden's positive test comes amid a rise in COVID cases all over the world as the BA.5 subvariant continues to spread