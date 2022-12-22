China can witness 3.7 million Covid-19 cases by next month and 4.2 million by March| Oneindia News
Experts in China are predicting that the country will have 4.2 million cases of the Covid-19 by March of 2023 with 5,000 deaths in every 24 hours.

#China #Covid19 #XiJinping