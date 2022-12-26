Pope calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message | Oneindia News *International

Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine and other conflicts, calling for an end to the use of food as a weapon of war.
Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine and other conflicts, calling for an end to the use of food as a weapon of war.
In his traditional Urbi et Orbi address, the Pope expresses sorrow over "the icy winds of war".