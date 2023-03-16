French Government Forces Through Higher Retirement Age

French Government Forces Through , Higher Retirement Age.

CNN reports that following weeks of protest, French President Emmanuel Macron will override parliament to pass the proposed pension reform bill.

CNN reports that following weeks of protest, French President Emmanuel Macron will override parliament to pass the proposed pension reform bill.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne made the announcement on March 16.

We cannot bet on the future of our pensions.

This reform is necessary, Elisabeth Borne, French Prime Minister, via statement.

Following Borne's announcement, protestors gathered in the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

By resorting to [constitutional article] 49.3, the government demonstrates that it does not have a majority to approve the two-year postponement of the legal retirement age, Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union, via Twitter.

CNN reports that the French Senate passed the pension reform bill early on March 16, but it was not expected to be approved by the National Assembly.

Parliament's lower house was supposed to vote on it later in the day, but the session was halted for Borne's announcement.

Opposing lawmakers started to sing the French national anthem, and others had signs that read "No to 64 years.".

Opposing lawmakers started to sing the French national anthem, and others had signs that read "No to 64 years.".

Far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen called for Borne to step down.

After the slap that the Prime Minister just gave the French people, by imposing a reform which they do not want, I think that Elisabeth Borne should go, Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party, via Twitter