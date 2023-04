Cleverly urges UK nationals in Sudan to leave now

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has told UK nationals in Sudan: “Now is the best time to leave.

There is capacity; there are aircraft.” A fragile truce between warring factions in Sudan ends at midnight tonight, UK time.

On Wednesday night Mr Cleverly tweeted: “We cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart once the ceasefire ends.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn