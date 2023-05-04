In the Hague, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said Valdimir Putin would face justice

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has used an unscheduled trip to the Dutch capital to predict that Vladimir Putin will one day pay for the consequences of his invasion by standing trial in the Hague.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has used an unscheduled trip to the Dutch capital to predict that Vladimir Putin will one day pay for the consequences of his invasion by standing trial in the Hague.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should be tried in The Hague for war crimes, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a..
Dominic Raab co-hosts a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, saying it is a "powerful" moment to..