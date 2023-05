Russia Victory Day 2023: Annual military parade held at Red Square in Moscow | Putin | Oneindia News

Russia is observing the anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a parade at Red Square in Moscow on Tuesday.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia when people commemorate the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

#Russia #VictoryDay #RussiaUkraineWar ~PR.151~HT.98~ED.102~