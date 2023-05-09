Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested by Paramilitary Forces

Former Pakistan Prime Minister , Imran Khan Arrested by Paramilitary Forces.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops in an Islamabad courthouse on May 9, CNN reports.

He was in court submitting biometric data when the paramilitary forces reportedly smashed a window to gain access to him.

Khan was detained on multiple corruption charges brought by the National Accountability Bureau.

The former prime minister, who was ousted last year by a vote of no confidence, released a pre-recorded message after his arrest.

By the time you will receive these words of mine, I will have been detained on incorrect charges, Pakistan constitution, which gives us rights, which gives us democracy, has been buried.

Perhaps I won’t get the opportunity to speak to you again, Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, via pre-recorded message .

I have always followed the law.

I am being apprehended so that I can’t follow my political path for this country’s fundamental rights and for me to obey this corrupt govt of crooks which has been hoisted on us, Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, via pre-recorded message .

He then implored his supporters to "come out for your fundamental rights; no nation is handed its freedom on a plate; the time has come for all of you to come and struggle for your rights.".

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry referred to Khan's detainment as an "abduction.".

Chaudhry said that Khan was "whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location."