20230517 Wednesday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Wednesday: Video of Whales Bumping Yacht, Man in Sewer, Biden likes Cops?, Click Bait Swimsuit Photos of Ukraine Chick, Boebert non-story, Another Bikini Chick, Bad Teens Story, LSU Rape Story, Durham Report and Karin Pierre White House, NYC Don't Care, Elizabeth Holmes Still Hot?, Yellowstone Irrelevant Photos, Bank Went Bad, North Korea Satellite, Fetterman Said Something, Odd Story by Swimmer, Pardon Daniel Perry, Was Feinstein Working, Elon Musk Swears but Flags Tweets with Tits word, ...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.