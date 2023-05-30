AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail in CBI case rejected by Delhi High Court | Oneindia News
AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail in CBI case rejected by Delhi High Court | Oneindia News

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was denied bail in the liquor excise policy case by the High Court.

