|
Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand Slam
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serena Williams American tennis player
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane StephensSerena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane StephensSix-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News
Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's drawA record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev eases past JJ Wolf into fourth roundLast year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev eases past world number 138 JJ Wolf in straight sets to reach the fourth round.
BBC News
Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published
World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45Published
Maria Sakkari Greek tennis player
Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments
It will be tough to win another Grand Slam but I'll still aim for the stars - MurrayThree-time major champion Andy Murray says winning another Grand Slam will be "extremely difficult" but he will still "shoot for the stars".
BBC News
Serena, Murray advance at US OpenNew York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews
'When I saw messages from friends and family, it was emotional' - Murray on comeback winBritain’s Andy Murray says his return to Grand Slams was "emotional" after coming back from two sets down to reach round two at the US Open.
BBC News
Record-seeking Williams wins in straight sets at US OpenSerena Williams begins her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant win over fellow American Kristie Ahn.
BBC News
Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Large public park in Queens, New York
Tennis-Kerber through to last-16 with straight sets win over LiNEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..
WorldNews
Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprintNEW YORK — American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating...
WorldNews
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle EdmundKyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this