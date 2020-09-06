Global  
 

Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand Slam

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the tournament offered littleencouragement for her supporters but she has stepped up her game on the bigstage so many times that it was no surprise to see her among the titlefavourites anyway, particularly with six of the top 10 missing. She won herfirst two matches in straight sets but this was always going to be a biggertest, and it was one she looked unlikely to pass in a first set that wasdominated by 2017 champion Stephens.

Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens

 Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane Stephens

 Six-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw

 A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice [Video]

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos are withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competition because Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials.

US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev eases past JJ Wolf into fourth round

 Last year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev eases past world number 138 JJ Wolf in straight sets to reach the fourth round.
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York. Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open [Video]

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open

Billie Jean King Tennis Center ready to Western & Southern Open Masters 1000 tournament as tune-up for U.S. Open

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open [Video]

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.

It will be tough to win another Grand Slam but I'll still aim for the stars - Murray

 Three-time major champion Andy Murray says winning another Grand Slam will be "extremely difficult" but he will still "shoot for the stars".
Serena, Murray advance at US Open

 New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
'When I saw messages from friends and family, it was emotional' - Murray on comeback win

 Britain’s Andy Murray says his return to Grand Slams was "emotional" after coming back from two sets down to reach round two at the US Open.
Record-seeking Williams wins in straight sets at US Open

 Serena Williams begins her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant win over fellow American Kristie Ahn.
Tennis-Kerber through to last-16 with straight sets win over Li

 NEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..
Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint

 NEW YORK — American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating...
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

 Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic [Video]

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic

Overbrook Entertainment, the production company owned by Will Smith, has reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to King Richard - the life story of Serena and Venus Williams' father,..

Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools [Video]

Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools

Serena Williams has done her bit to prepare schools for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic by helping to donate over four million face masks for children.

Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S. [Video]

Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S.

Tennis ace Serena Williams has contributed assistance to school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by donating over four million protective face masks.

