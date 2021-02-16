Independent commission will investigate Capitol riots, Pelosi says
Published
The US Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place in January at the Capitol.Full Article
Published
The US Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place in January at the Capitol.Full Article
In the days following former President Donald Trump's second acquittal, he emerged from his Palm Springs home to drive by a rally..
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Monday (US time) that Congress will establish an independent,..