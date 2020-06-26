Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer ‘hurts’ as he sends Liverpool Premier League title message

Team Talk Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The Man Utd boss was speaking after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday

The post Solskjaer ‘hurts’ as he sends Liverpool Premier League title message appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us

Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us 00:22

 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the possibility of helping Liverpool win the Premier League title will make no difference to his side when they face Manchester City on Thursday.

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years [Video]

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years

Liverpool have won their first title in 30 years.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:22Published
Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations

Liverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:15Published
Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures [Video]

Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures

Liverpool have secured a first top-flight title in 30 years as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea. Here are some of the Reds' unforgettable moments this season in pictures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James sends message to Liverpool after Premier League title win

LeBron James sends message to Liverpool after Premier League title win NBA legend LeBron James, who owns a small stake in the club, congratulated Liverpool after their Premier League title win on Thursday night, their first league...
Daily Star

Liverpool title reaction LIVE: John W Henry message, Henderson aim

 Keep up to date with all the latest news, pundit views and reaction after Liverpool won the Premier League title on Thursday with our blog The post Liverpool...
Team Talk

‘It’s a joy to do it for you’ – Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans as club ends 30-year title drought

 Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool’s Premier League title win as ‘unbelievable’. The enigmatic German – who vowed to turn Liverpool from doubters into...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken after Liverpool's Premier League title win last night... 👀 https://t.co/CgM2l7sXyE 13 minutes ago