Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norwich have two players sent off in first half of defeat to Burnley in final Premier League home game

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Norwich City had a calamitous final Premier League home match that ended in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley where they played more than 45 minutes with nine men. Daniel Farke’s side will be playing in the Championship next season and have been particularly poor since the restart. The Canaries have also now received more red […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League season in numbers [Video]

Premier League season in numbers

Ahead of the final weekend, the PA news agency takes a statistical look backon the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United

An in-depth look at Manchester United’s clash at Leicester on the final day ofthe Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

A look ahead to Newcastle and Liverpool's final Premier League match of theseason at St James' Park on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this