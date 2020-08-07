Global  
 

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and team news

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Manchester City host Real Madrid tonight as they look to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. City produced a brilliant comeback in their Round of 16 first leg way back in February. Following Sergio Ramos’ red card, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored in Spain to secure a 2-1 win for City. […]
News video: Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid 01:26

 Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

