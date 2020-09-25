Global  
 

French Open 2020: Tournament to have 1,000 fans a day after new restrictions

BBC Sport Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The French Open, which starts on Sunday, will now only be allowed to have 1,000 fans a day after new coronavirus restrictions were introduced in the country.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Despite no fans, Raiders open new stadium with a bang

Despite no fans, Raiders open new stadium with a bang 01:20

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell was on hand as the Las Vegas Raiders opened their new stadium and while no fans were allowed inside, there was a large presence that gathered outside to enjoy the teams win over the Saints.

