Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s Formula One win record with victory at Eifel Grand Prix in Germany
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Lewis Hamilton claimed the 91st Formula One victory of his career, equalling the record held by Michael Schumacher. The win came in the Eifel Grand Prix, in Schumacher’s native Germany, on Sunday where he finished 4.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas started the race at the Nurburgring on […]
Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring after an absence of seven years as part of this unusual 2020 calendar. The Eifel Grand Prix is the eleventh round of the season, named after the mountainous region between Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the Belgium-Luxembourg border....