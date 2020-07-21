Global  
 

‘The Act’ Star Joey King Signs First Look Deal at Hulu

The Wrap Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The new agreement marks a further foray into producing for King, who most recently starred in and executive produced the Netflix film “The Kissing Booth 2.”

At 20 years old, she is currently the youngest person with a first-look deal at a streaming service.

*Also Read:* Joey King to Star in Limited Series Based on Jodi Picoult Novel 'A Spark of Light'

On the TV side, King is attached to star in and executive produce a limited series adaptation of Jodi Picoult’s “A Spark of Light” at Sony Pictures Television. King is set to play the 17-year-old daughter of a police hostage negotiator who learns that his daughter is being held inside a women’s clinic by an armed gunman.

At Hulu, King last starred in “The Act” alongside Patricia Arquette as Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee, who has Munchausen by Proxy — a disease in which the caretaker a makes up phantom illnesses for an otherwise healthy child. King was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for the role.

