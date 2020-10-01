Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Share Heartbreaking News Of Pregnancy Loss

CBS 2 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking Instagram post announcing she and husband John Legend lost their baby.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Lost Their Baby Son

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Lost Their Baby Son 00:46

 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend have announced they have lost their baby son due to pregnancy complications.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:53Published
Chrissy Teigen's famous friends offer support after miscarriage news [Video]

Chrissy Teigen's famous friends offer support after miscarriage news

Paris Hilton revealed she is heartbroken after Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage as the model's famous friends reached out with messages of support on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage, Announces The Passing Away Of ‘Little Jack’

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the devastating news of the passing away of their unborn son. The couple took to social media to share the heartbreaking...
OK! Magazine

'We are in deep pain', Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share tragic news of miscarriage

 Taking to Instagram to share the sad news and expressing her deep pain, Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting in a hospital room, "We are...
DNA

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss: 'On this darkest of days, we will grieve'

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their unborn child, following a miscarriage.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this