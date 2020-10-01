Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Share Heartbreaking News Of Pregnancy Loss
Thursday, 1 October 2020 (
45 minutes ago) Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking Instagram post announcing she and husband John Legend lost their baby.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy.
Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health.
Teigen was hospitalized for excessive..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53 Published 2 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this