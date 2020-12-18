Global  
 

US election: General Michael Flynn says Donald Trump could declare martial law in swing states

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
US election: General Michael Flynn says Donald Trump could declare martial law in swing statesGeneral Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to Donald Trump, has hinted the US president could use the military to force an election "rerun" - saying "it's not unprecedented".Speaking on the conservative Newsmax...
