Ron Paul: The ‘War On Terror’ Comes Home – OpEd

Ron Paul: The ‘War On Terror’ Comes Home – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Last week’s massive social media purges – starting with President Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter and other outlets – was shocking and chilling, particularly to those of us who value free expression and the free exchange of ideas. The justifications given for the silencing of wide swaths of public opinion made no sense...

Full Article