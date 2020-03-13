Global  

Over 80 positive coronavirus cases in India, confirms Health Ministry

Over 80 positive coronavirus cases in India, confirms Health Ministry

Over 80 positive coronavirus cases in India, confirms Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 81 positive cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indian citizens, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national.

The ministry also reiterated that there is no epidemic of the novel coronavirus in the country and advised people to focus on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

To check the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government has decided to inspect international traffic through land immigration checkposts.

