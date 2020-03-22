Global  

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel helds a briefing on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus before going into quarantine herself.

She took the precaution after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

She was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding the news conference.

