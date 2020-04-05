Global  

Health Secretary: Public sunbathing banned in lockdown

Public sunbathing is not allowed in lockdown, the Health Secretary has said after people were pictured flouting coronavirus rules.

The UK’s second weekend in lockdown is predicted to be the warmest in six months.

