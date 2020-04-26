Global  

Dominic Raab: UK lockdown to remain for some time

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that Britain will not just go back to normal after the nation's lockdown eases.

"It won't be just going back, it will be a 'new normal'," he said.

