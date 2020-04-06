Boris Johnson spends night in hospital over Covid-19 symptoms Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published now Boris Johnson spends night in hospital over Covid-19 symptoms The Prime Minister was admitted to an NHS hospital in London on Sunday for tests on the advice of his doctor after continuing to run a high temperature. Downing Street described the move as a “precautionary step”, insisting that he continued to lead the Government, and remained in touch with ministers and senior officials. 0

