Midmorning With Aundrea - May 1, 2020 (Part 2)

There are a lot of people taking their hair care diy.

Many hair professionals are now coming up with ways to serve their clients and keep their businesses afloat.

Nichelle medina shows us how one woman has changed the way she does business with custom hair kits.

Michelle hansow has been coloring and styling hair for 7 years.

With salons and barbershops closed across the nation hansow, like others, is getting creative to keep her business going during the coronavirus cris.

"having to la people off and then not having income either, is the hardest part."

Hansow's salon is now working from home and boxing up personalized color kits, and delivering them to clients.

"the response ha been good.

I was a little shocked at how many people were that concerned with their grays though, too."

"i don't even kno what my natural hair color is anymore."

Long-time client karinna milans picked up her kit.

After following hansow's "how-to video" which i included, she says the process was easy "now, i don't hav any grays poking out, so i'm super happy.

I could do it myself, but trust me when this is all over, i'll be back in her chair."

The personalized kits start at 60- dollars.

It doesn't replace all of hansow's lost income, so she's launched online hair classes and stays connected on social media.

"i've had so man reposts of people like i don't even know, which has been..it's honestly been so crazy.

Social media has definitely really helped with a lot."

A new way of doing business during these uncertain times.

Nichelle medina, cbs news carlsbad, california.

Hansow says offering custom color kits is also a way to serve clients during what could be an overwhelming demand for hair services when her salon