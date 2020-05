According to the latest update by the Indian Met Department, the cyclone Amphan is less than 100 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal.

It will cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans between 5 to 6 pm.

The landfall process of the super cyclonic storm will commence from the afternoon (May 20) from 4 pm onwards.

The cyclone has also triggered heavy rain and strong wind in parts of Odisha also.