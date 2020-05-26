Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump Sees His Role As 'Comforting The Nation'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:53s - Published
WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump Sees His Role As 'Comforting The Nation'
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KMGGaryde

Gary RT @beth2_k3a: #WH Journalist (so they call themselves that) commit journalistic mal-practice https://t.co/nzHb3HBcvf 3 seconds ago

SBRiversEdge

SB RT @alexsalvinews: OAN’s @ChanelRion asks WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about former CIA Director John Brennan’s alleged wrongdoings… 20 seconds ago

gregheeres

Greg Heeres RT @LATiffani1: Kayleigh McEnany is one beautiful badass Press Secretary that will come for you https://t.co/R0xSG1SFlZ 37 seconds ago

debbie_dease

Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 RT @TrentCapelli: How is it even possible that every WH Press Secretary starting with the horrific Sean Spicer, has somehow managed to get… 58 seconds ago

a35362

April Spivey White House press secretary attacks Biden for not wearing a mask at home https://t.co/LrbYQ2W7Yj 1 minute ago

Debbie56111656

Debbie RT @EdwardTHardy: Kayleigh McEnany says that it's odd that Joe Biden didn't wear a mask in his basement while next to his wife but did wear… 2 minutes ago

BBMarge65

Marge RT @Shem_Infinite: Kayleigh McEnany has been the Press Secretary for less than two months and she is already the best Press Secretary in Un… 2 minutes ago

RickMalchow

Rick Malchow RT @Yamiche: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is now defending President Trump's tweets about the murder conspiracy theory involving Jo… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Pressed On Trump's Scarborough Tweets [Video]

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Pressed On Trump's Scarborough Tweets

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published
WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: 'Bit Peculiar' Biden Wore Mask Outside But Not At Home [Video]

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: 'Bit Peculiar' Biden Wore Mask Outside But Not At Home

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published