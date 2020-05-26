WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump Sees His Role As 'Comforting The Nation'



Tweets about this Gary RT @beth2_k3a: #WH Journalist (so they call themselves that) commit journalistic mal-practice https://t.co/nzHb3HBcvf 3 seconds ago SB RT @alexsalvinews: OAN’s @ChanelRion asks WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about former CIA Director John Brennan’s alleged wrongdoings… 20 seconds ago Greg Heeres RT @LATiffani1: Kayleigh McEnany is one beautiful badass Press Secretary that will come for you https://t.co/R0xSG1SFlZ 37 seconds ago Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 RT @TrentCapelli: How is it even possible that every WH Press Secretary starting with the horrific Sean Spicer, has somehow managed to get… 58 seconds ago April Spivey White House press secretary attacks Biden for not wearing a mask at home https://t.co/LrbYQ2W7Yj 1 minute ago Debbie RT @EdwardTHardy: Kayleigh McEnany says that it's odd that Joe Biden didn't wear a mask in his basement while next to his wife but did wear… 2 minutes ago Marge RT @Shem_Infinite: Kayleigh McEnany has been the Press Secretary for less than two months and she is already the best Press Secretary in Un… 2 minutes ago Rick Malchow RT @Yamiche: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is now defending President Trump's tweets about the murder conspiracy theory involving Jo… 2 minutes ago