Minneapolis Mayor Frey To County Attorney: Charge Arresting Officer In George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 19:21s - Published
Minneapolis Mayor Frey To County Attorney: Charge Arresting Officer In George Floyd's Death

Minneapolis Mayor Frey To County Attorney: Charge Arresting Officer In George Floyd's Death

As of yet, no arrests have been made, which Frey said inspired him to speak out Wednesday afternoon (19:21).

WCCO 4 News - May 27, 2020

