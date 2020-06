'Delhi govt hospitals will only cater to residents of capital': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that state government hospitals will now only cater to people from the capital till the corona crisis prevails.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced that Delhi's borders would be opened from Monday and said that Central government hospitals will continue to treat people from across the country.

Watch the full video for all the details.