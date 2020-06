ullie RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Scotland and Northern Ireland https://t.co/aVid6RpOkD 3 minutes ago

sanjib chakraborty UK coronavirus live: death toll rises by 77 but no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Scotland or Northern Ireland https://t.co/LboufipTSC 5 minutes ago

Get up Show up Never give up RT @Daily_Record: BREAKING: No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland overnight. 18 new positive cases. More to follow. 6 minutes ago

Paul Northway 🔶 #FBPE #WATON RT @EuropeFife: UK coronavirus live: no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Scotland and Northern Ireland https://t.co/9apklAuFtW 12 minutes ago

Dr Sandra Engstrom RT @heraldscotland: BREAKING: Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, marking the first time since March. ht… 18 minutes ago

carol RT @tmoraitauthor: UK death toll from #COVID19 below 100 for the first time at 77 no new deaths recorded in Scotland and Northern Ireland.… 20 minutes ago

Rosaleen Lynch ☘️ RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: death toll rises by 77 but no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Scotland or Northern Ireland https://t.co/… 23 minutes ago