India shouldn't cross borderlines: China after Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at international borders in Ladakh, China said that India should not cross the borderlines.

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said, "China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India.

Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops.

They should not cross the borderlines." Two Indian Army soldiers and an officer lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between both Indian and Chinese Armies.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.