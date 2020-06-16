Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India shouldn't cross borderlines: China after Galwan Valley face-off
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
India shouldn't cross borderlines: China after Galwan Valley face-off

India shouldn't cross borderlines: China after Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at international borders in Ladakh, China said that India should not cross the borderlines.

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said, "China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India.

Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops.

They should not cross the borderlines." Two Indian Army soldiers and an officer lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between both Indian and Chinese Armies.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ladakh row: 'Casualties suffered on both sides' in 'violent face-off' in Galwan Valley, Indian Army says

Army has amended its statement regarding the face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in confrontation with PLA in Ladakh [Video]

Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in confrontation with PLA in Ladakh

An officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers have been killed in a fresh faceoff with China at the border in Ladakh. The incident reportedly happened on Monday night during the de-escalation process..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News [Video]

Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News

The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published