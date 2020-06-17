Global  

Coaches, ADs from Mississippi's public universities advocate for new state flag
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Coaches, ADs from Mississippi's public universities advocate for new state flag

Coaches, ADs from Mississippi's public universities advocate for new state flag

Coaches and athletic leaders of Mississippi’s public universities went to the state’s capitol to advocate for a new state flag.

Said they have the votes regarding the state flag.

There has been a recent push to change the flag which bears the confederate battle emblem the news came on the heels of a new conference with coaches from the state's eight public university's and the house speaker phillip gunn stand for ."

"i know firsthand what it feels like to see a confederate flag and pretend it doesn't have a racist, violent or oppressive overtone.

It screams hate, and it hurts me to my core."

"the image of our state is at stake here, ladies and gentlemen.

The nation is watching.

They want to know what we as a state stand for."

Ole miss men's basketball coach kermit davis also spoke in favor of getting the confedrate stars and bars off the state banner.

