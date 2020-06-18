Global  

Suspect In Disappearance Of Soldier Vanessa Guillen Commits Suicide
Foul play suspected in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army officials now say foul play is...
Arrest Is Made in Connection With Missing Fort Hood Soldier

A second suspect committed suicide on Tuesday, the Army said. The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen...
Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains [Video]

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same..

Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other' [Video]

Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other'

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command is looking into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul play.

Reward For Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Grows To Over $50K [Video]

Reward For Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Grows To Over $50K

The search for Vanessa Guillen has intensified and the reward to help find the missing Fort Hood soldier has more than doubled to $55,000.

