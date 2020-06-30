Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says

Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says

The suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen killed himself, the Army said.

Another suspect was also arrested.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arrest Is Made in Connection With Missing Fort Hood Soldier, Vanessa Guillen

A second suspect killed himself on Tuesday, the Army said. The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen called...
NYTimes.com - Published

Vanessa Guillen's body found, fellow Fort Hood soldier killed himself, another suspect in custody, family attorney says

A lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army soldier who went missing from...
FOXNews.com - Published

Missing Soldier's Family Lawyer Says They Believe Discovered Remains Are Hers

Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood in April. Now, after the death of a suspect, her family...
NPR - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer [Video]

Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer

The family attorney for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen said on Wednesday that her remains were likely found and that a suspect killed himself.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Suspect In Disappearance Of Soldier Vanessa Guillen Commits Suicide [Video]

Suspect In Disappearance Of Soldier Vanessa Guillen Commits Suicide

Suspect In Disappearance Of Soldier Vanessa Guillen Commits Suicide

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:07Published
Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains [Video]

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published