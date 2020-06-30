|
|
|
|
Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Suspect In Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Killed Self, Army Says
The suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen killed himself, the Army said.
Another suspect was also arrested.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A second suspect killed himself on Tuesday, the Army said. The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen called...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
A lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army soldier who went missing from...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood in April. Now, after the death of a suspect, her family...
NPR - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|