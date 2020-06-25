Global  

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore

 About 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota’s Mount...
WorldNews

Protesters arrested near Mount Rushmore ahead of tonight's Trump event

 Protesters demonstrated against President Trump's arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
USATODAY.com

Trump plans fiery speech for Mount Rushmore fireworks

U.S. President Donald Trump planned a fiery Mount Rushmore speech Friday night including...
Japan Today - Published


Trump’s Mount Rushmore welcoming committee will include tribal protesters

Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an...
Seattle Times - Published


Trump to attend Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebrations despite warnings

President Trump will attend an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, despite warnings that...
CBS News - Published



AmandaPanda8309

🅜🅐🅝🅓🅨➍🅣🅡🅤🅜🅟⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @zeusFanHouse: ’#MountRushmore Will Stand Forever’ Donald #Trump blasts 'left-wing cultural revolution' as he vows 2 hunt down #rioters… 54 seconds ago

Aliuraryan

Ailuraryan RT @thehill: WATCH: Trump vows Mount Rushmore "will never be desecrated" and "will stand forever" https://t.co/GkNb5qxMcR https://t.co/YAk7… 3 minutes ago

russorusso

hansel He vowed to serve for his country at inauguration too. Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day spee… https://t.co/rjFhYyx7K3 10 minutes ago

BangkokTrading

Carlos Echevarria 🇺🇸 Trump vows Mount Rushmore will never be desecrated, says nation is witnessing campaign to erase our history https://t.co/jQ5P18IM1F 14 minutes ago

grzewap

Grzegorz Wapiński Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day speech https://t.co/Dtr5zyl8hp 15 minutes ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance President Trump vows to protect Mount Rushmore from any changes https://t.co/LM2V0BxWj4 https://t.co/Uovlqv8o3P 17 minutes ago


Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy [Video]

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published