Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this 🅜🅐🅝🅓🅨➍🅣🅡🅤🅜🅟⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @zeusFanHouse: ’#MountRushmore Will Stand Forever’ Donald #Trump blasts 'left-wing cultural revolution' as he vows 2 hunt down #rioters… 54 seconds ago Ailuraryan RT @thehill: WATCH: Trump vows Mount Rushmore "will never be desecrated" and "will stand forever" https://t.co/GkNb5qxMcR https://t.co/YAk7… 3 minutes ago hansel He vowed to serve for his country at inauguration too. Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day spee… https://t.co/rjFhYyx7K3 10 minutes ago Carlos Echevarria 🇺🇸 Trump vows Mount Rushmore will never be desecrated, says nation is witnessing campaign to erase our history https://t.co/jQ5P18IM1F 14 minutes ago Grzegorz Wapiński Trump vows to defend statues in dark Independence Day speech https://t.co/Dtr5zyl8hp 15 minutes ago Liberal Resistance President Trump vows to protect Mount Rushmore from any changes https://t.co/LM2V0BxWj4 https://t.co/Uovlqv8o3P 17 minutes ago