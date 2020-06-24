Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England
The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England.
Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done “so much” to implement the new social distancing guidelines.
Regulars have returned for much-anticipated drinks at the Toll Gate Wetherspoons pub in Turnpike Lane, north London, after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Couples can get married and hairdressers have been allowed to welcome customers, alongside restaurants, bars and cinemas on so-called Super Saturday, which has seen the biggest relaxation of rules yet.
Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.
Hairdressers and barber shops around England are open for business as lockdown measures have been eased.
The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease.
Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers.
As businesses prepare to reopen across England from tomorrow, business owners and workers have adapted their business to the government's "Covid safe" guidelines with various creative solutions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend despite a local coronavirus outbreak in Leicester.