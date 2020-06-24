Global  

Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England

Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England

The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England.

Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done “so much” to implement the new social distancing guidelines.

Report by Blairm.

First pints sipped as pubs in England reopen [Video]

First pints sipped as pubs in England reopen

Regulars have returned for much-anticipated drinks at the Toll Gate Wetherspoons pub in Turnpike Lane, north London, after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Couples can get married and hairdressers have been allowed to welcome customers, alongside restaurants, bars and cinemas on so-called Super Saturday, which has seen the biggest relaxation of rules yet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland [Video]

Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

People queue for haircuts as lockdown is eased in England [Video]

People queue for haircuts as lockdown is eased in England

Hairdressers and barber shops around England are open for business as lockdown measures have been eased. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening [Video]

Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease. Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:23Published
Businesses adapt to the post-lockdown "new normal" [Video]

Businesses adapt to the post-lockdown "new normal"

As businesses prepare to reopen across England from tomorrow, business owners and workers have adapted their business to the government's "Covid safe" guidelines with various creative solutions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing [Video]

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend despite a local coronavirus outbreak in Leicester. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:02Published

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing [Video]

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to host Nick Ferrari and urges the public not to "blow it" by flouting social distancing restrictions on the weekend that pubs in England reopen to the public.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Pubs prepare to reopen in England [Video]

Pubs prepare to reopen in England

Pubs across England are preparing to reopen next month following the coronavirus lockdown. Nicky Williams, manager of The Mount Pleasant in Wombourne, near Wolverhampton, has renovated her pub, put..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Boris Johnson outlines easing of lockdown measures in England [Video]

Boris Johnson outlines easing of lockdown measures in England

Distancing rule will reduce from July 4 when pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen in England, UK leader says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published